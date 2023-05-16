The Future of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Analyzing TERN

The present stock price for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is $11.87. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $13.2252 after an opening price of $12.67. The stock briefly fell to $11.84 before ending the session at $12.66.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.04 on 04/20/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.45 on 05/20/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of TERN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -15.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 718.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.45 to $14.04. In the Healthcare sector, the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 651.67M and boasts a workforce of 46 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.37, with a change in price of +2.92. Similarly, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 359,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.63%.

Examining TERN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TERN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TERN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 60.33%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.44% and 45.11%, respectively.

TERN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 16.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 144.74%. The price of TERN fallen by 3.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.73%.