Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tapestry Inc.’s current trading price is -9.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $27.53 and $47.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.14 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.14 million over the last three months.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) stock is currently valued at $43.05. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $43.34 after opening at $42.00. The stock briefly dropped to $41.80 before ultimately closing at $41.18.

Tapestry Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $47.48 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $27.53 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.92B and boasts a workforce of 12600 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.82, with a change in price of +7.11. Similarly, Tapestry Inc. recorded 3,303,332 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPR stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

TPR Stock Stochastic Average

Tapestry Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.00%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.81% and 44.58%, respectively.

TPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.30%. The price of TPR increased 2.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.96%.