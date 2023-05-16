STLA: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.24%. The price of STLA decreased -14.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.17%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) current stock price is $15.95. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $16.25 after opening at $16.25. The stock’s lowest point was $16.065 before it closed at $16.10.

The market performance of Stellantis N.V. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $18.97 on 04/14/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $11.37, recorded on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of STLA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Stellantis N.V.’s current trading price is -15.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.25%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $11.37 and $18.97. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.02 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 5.53 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.53B and boasts a workforce of 272367 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Stellantis N.V.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Stellantis N.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.65, with a change in price of +1.88. Similarly, Stellantis N.V. recorded 5,255,800 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.33%.

STLA Stock Stochastic Average

Stellantis N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 9.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.54% and 17.50%, respectively.