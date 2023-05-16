SentinelOne Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 2.58% in 6 Months, Up 2.18% in 30 Days

The stock of SentinelOne Inc. (S) is currently priced at $18.26. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $18.645 after opening at $17.57. The day’s lowest price was $17.42 before the stock closed at $17.57.

SentinelOne Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $30.00 on 08/31/22 and the lowest value was $12.69 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of S Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. SentinelOne Inc.’s current trading price is -39.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $12.69 to $30.00. In the Technology sector, the SentinelOne Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 7.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.46B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.58, with a change in price of +5.09. Similarly, SentinelOne Inc. recorded 5,816,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.65%.

Examining S’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for S stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

S Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for SentinelOne Inc. over the last 50 days is 87.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 80.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.50% and 71.20%, respectively.

S Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of S has fallen by 2.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.46%.