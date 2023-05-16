REGENXBIO Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has a current stock price of $21.71. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $22.13 after opening at $19.51. The stock’s low for the day was $19.51, and it eventually closed at $19.33.

The market performance of REGENXBIO Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $35.73 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $17.03, recorded on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of RGNX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. REGENXBIO Inc.’s current trading price is -39.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $17.03 and $35.73. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 937.44M and boasts a workforce of 401 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.24, with a change in price of -0.31. Similarly, REGENXBIO Inc. recorded 411,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.41%.

RGNX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RGNX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RGNX Stock Stochastic Average

REGENXBIO Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.57%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.55% and 55.17%, respectively.

RGNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -4.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.76%. The price of RGNX fallen by 14.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.67%.