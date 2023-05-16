NOTE’s Stock Market Adventure: -68.88% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -68.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -70.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOTE has leaped by -27.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.67%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) currently has a stock price of $1.97. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.02 after opening at $1.75. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.73 before it closed at $1.73.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $12.30 on 08/22/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.31, recorded on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of NOTE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -83.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.31 and $12.30. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.75 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 283.66M and boasts a workforce of 720 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.1567, with a change in price of -3.9800. Similarly, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. recorded 1,596,646 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.89%.

NOTE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOTE stands at 1.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

NOTE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 43.42%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 39.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.90% and 27.54%, respectively.