NeoGames S.A.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The present stock price for NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) is $27.17. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $27.50 after an opening price of $27.37. The stock briefly fell to $27.14 before ending the session at $12.84.

The market performance of NeoGames S.A.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.96 on 05/15/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.85 on 01/20/23.

52-week price history of NGMS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. NeoGames S.A.’s current trading price is 43.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $10.85 to $18.96. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the NeoGames S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.21 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.84270.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 84.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04B and boasts a workforce of 695 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.97, with a change in price of +14.94. Similarly, NeoGames S.A. recorded 154,308 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +122.16%.

Examining NGMS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NGMS stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

NGMS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NeoGames S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.80%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 51.11% and 33.51% respectively.

NGMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 122.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 63.77%. The price of NGMS fallen by 82.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 106.30%.