Navigating GREE Stock: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Journey

Currently, the stock price of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is $0.34. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.038 after opening at $3.87. The stock touched a low of $3.21 before closing at $0.39.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.67 on 05/17/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.22 on 12/27/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of GREE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -94.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.22 and $5.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.14 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.29M and boasts a workforce of 347 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5475, with a change in price of -0.0272. Similarly, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. recorded 1,451,918 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.41%.

GREE Stock Stochastic Average

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 4.14%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.45% and 3.75%, respectively.

GREE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -53.04%. The price of GREE leaped by -50.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.30%.