MNDY Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock is currently valued at $152.80. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $152.97 after opening at $150.91. The stock briefly dropped to $138.36 before ultimately closing at $131.10.

In terms of market performance, monday.com Ltd. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $171.89 on 02/15/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $73.58 on 11/09/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of MNDY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. monday.com Ltd.’s current trading price is -11.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.67%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $73.58 and $171.89. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.07 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.40B and boasts a workforce of 1549 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 131.54, with a change in price of +34.78. Similarly, monday.com Ltd. recorded 711,681 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.47%.

Examining MNDY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNDY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MNDY Stock Stochastic Average

monday.com Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.86%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.15% and 84.46%, respectively.

MNDY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 82.36%. The price of MNDY increased 16.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.73%.