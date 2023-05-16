Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -16.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 228.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.94 and $38.91 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is $32.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $37.08 after an opening price of $36.42. The stock briefly fell to $32.42 before ending the session at $36.52.

In terms of market performance, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $38.91 on 05/12/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.94 on 05/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.47B and boasts a workforce of 5344 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.31, with a change in price of +12.23. Similarly, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. recorded 878,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.80%.

MAXN Stock Stochastic Average

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 69.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.49% and 65.59%, respectively.

MAXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 103.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 67.50%. The price of MAXN fallen by 15.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.47%.