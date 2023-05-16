Marvell Technology Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) currently has a stock price of $42.07. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $42.08 after opening at $40.33. The lowest recorded price for the day was $40.19 before it closed at $40.12.

In terms of market performance, Marvell Technology Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $61.50 on 06/02/22, while the lowest value was $33.75 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of MRVL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Marvell Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -31.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $33.75 and $61.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.8 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.79B and boasts a workforce of 7418 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Marvell Technology Inc.

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Marvell Technology Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.06, with a change in price of +3.67. Similarly, Marvell Technology Inc. recorded 11,408,446 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.56%.

MRVL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRVL stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

MRVL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Marvell Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 68.30%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.65% and 58.99%, respectively.

MRVL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MRVL has fallen by 4.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.58%.