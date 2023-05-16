HUBC’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -94.85% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -94.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -93.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HUBC has leaped by -52.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.48%.

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) is currently priced at $0.64. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.6735 after opening at $0.65. The day’s lowest price was $0.61 before the stock closed at $0.67.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of HUBC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -96.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.53 and $16.98. The HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -92.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.07M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

HUBC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBC stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.16%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.51% and 17.21%, respectively.