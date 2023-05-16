ETSY Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $93.10. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $98.11 after opening at $94.17. It dipped to a low of $93.5001 before ultimately closing at $97.85.

Etsy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $149.91 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $67.01 on 06/16/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -37.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $67.01 and $149.91. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.57 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.28B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 116.50, with a change in price of -34.07. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,177,335 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.81%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

Etsy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 11.66%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.29% and 40.86%, respectively.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -22.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ETSY has leaped by -9.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.42%.