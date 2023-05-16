D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -96.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $13.23 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

The stock price for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) currently stands at $0.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.4948 after starting at $0.44. The stock’s lowest price was $0.415 before closing at $0.41.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.10M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8875, with a change in price of -1.5455. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 1,578,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.13%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.64%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.21% and 14.81%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -66.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -81.00%. The price of QBTS leaped by -3.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.35%.