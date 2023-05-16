Coty Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 9.69B Market Cap

Coty Inc. (COTY) stock is currently valued at $11.34. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.455 after opening at $11.25. The stock briefly dropped to $11.195 before ultimately closing at $11.23.

Coty Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.64 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.90 on 05/25/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of COTY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is -10.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.90 to $12.64. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Coty Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.69B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Coty Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Coty Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.80, with a change in price of +3.56. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,773,085 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.76%.

Examining COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Coty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 40.09%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 27.30% and 33.98% respectively.

COTY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 32.48%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 54.92%. The price of COTY decreased -7.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.36%.