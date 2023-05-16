Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -35.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 240.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.40 and $2.10. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.29 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.06 million observed over the last three months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) currently has a stock price of $1.36. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.395 after opening at $1.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.09 before it closed at $1.17.

In terms of market performance, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.10 on 03/22/23, while the lowest value was $0.40 on 06/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.45M and boasts a workforce of 73 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2543, with a change in price of +0.8730. Similarly, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,709,923 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +179.26%.

CDTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 36.68%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.18% and 78.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CDTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 79.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 155.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CDTX has fallen by 25.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.30%.