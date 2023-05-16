Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current trading price is -77.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.81 and $44.59 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.43 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) currently stands at $10.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.87 after starting at $10.54. The stock’s lowest price was $10.34 before closing at $10.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Beyond Meat Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $44.59 on 08/08/22 and a low of $9.81 for the same time frame on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 667.39M and boasts a workforce of 787 employees.

Beyond Meat Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Beyond Meat Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.30, with a change in price of -3.02. Similarly, Beyond Meat Inc. recorded 2,535,415 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.91%.

BYND Stock Stochastic Average

Beyond Meat Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.89%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.65% and 10.17%, respectively.

BYND Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -33.57%. The price of BYND leaped by -31.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.40%.