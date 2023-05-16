Behind Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has a stock price of $0.21. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.20 after an opening price of $0.20. The day’s lowest price was $0.19, and it closed at $0.19.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $0.90 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.03 on 04/12/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of DXF Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -76.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 611.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.03 and $0.90. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.01M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1754, with a change in price of +0.0312. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 2,282,417 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.69%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.62%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.82% and 13.51%, respectively.

DXF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DXF has fallen by 88.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.34%.