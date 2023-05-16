Behind Athenex Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) current stock price is $0.45. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.4666 after opening at $0.44. The stock’s lowest point was $0.3749 before it closed at $1.14.

The market performance of Athenex Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $23.80 on 08/09/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.98, recorded on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of ATNX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Athenex Inc.’s current trading price is -98.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -54.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.98 and $23.80. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.1 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.92M and boasts a workforce of 269 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4557, with a change in price of -2.2525. Similarly, Athenex Inc. recorded 209,617 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.43%.

ATNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Athenex Inc. over the last 50 days is at 2.79%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.94% and 12.38%, respectively.

ATNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -84.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.55%. The price of ATNX decreased -65.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -66.60%.