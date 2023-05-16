ADMP’s Stock Dilemma: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Market Performance and Outlook

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock is currently valued at $0.07. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.082 after opening at $0.0817. The stock briefly dropped to $0.0679 before ultimately closing at $0.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $0.55 on 07/05/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.07 on 05/09/23.

52-week price history of ADMP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current trading price is -87.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.24%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.07 and $0.55. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.25 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.78M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1565, with a change in price of -0.0861. Similarly, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation recorded 1,292,171 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.16%.

ADMP Stock Stochastic Average

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.19%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.08% and 28.63%, respectively.

ADMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -58.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -53.15%. The price of ADMP decreased -25.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.55%.