Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Zura Bio Limited’s current trading price is -83.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.87 and $37.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

At present, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has a stock price of $6.04. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.285 after an opening price of $7.20. The day’s lowest price was $5.78, and it closed at $7.43.

Zura Bio Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $37.55 on 03/24/23 and the lowest value was $4.87 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 204.70M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.66, with a change in price of -4.01. Similarly, Zura Bio Limited recorded 208,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZURA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

ZURA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Zura Bio Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.58%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.81%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.89% and 13.52%, respectively.

ZURA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZURA has leaped by -46.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.05%.