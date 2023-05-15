Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) currently stands at $3.83. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.34 after starting at $3.05. The stock’s lowest price was $2.90 before closing at $3.05.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ZAPP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s current trading price is -65.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.81 to $10.98. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.49 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 169.21M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining ZAPP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZAPP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZAPP Stock Stochastic Average

ZAPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -62.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -61.51%. The price of ZAPP leaped by -58.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.01%.