WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -29.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.28 and $10.02. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.21 million over the last 3 months.

At present, WW International Inc. (WW) has a stock price of $7.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.93 after an opening price of $6.89. The day’s lowest price was $6.50, and it closed at $6.84.

WW International Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.02 on 05/08/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.28 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 529.42M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

WW International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.18, with a change in price of +3.52. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 5,701,648 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.52%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for WW International Inc. over the last 50 days is 54.94%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 19.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.50% and 22.18%, respectively.

WW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 84.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 66.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WW has leaped by -5.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.35%.