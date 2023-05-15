WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. WISeKey International Holding AG’s current trading price is -12.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.18 and $3.28 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.69 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 24210.0 over the last three months.

At present, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has a stock price of $2.86. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.26 after an opening price of $2.17. The day’s lowest price was $2.1048, and it closed at $2.17.

WISeKey International Holding AG ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.28 on 05/15/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.18 on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.40M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.27, with a change in price of +1.11. Similarly, WISeKey International Holding AG recorded 86,576 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WKEY stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

WKEY Stock Stochastic Average

WISeKey International Holding AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.53%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.86% and 15.48%, respectively.

WKEY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 60.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 93.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WKEY has fallen by 13.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.99%.