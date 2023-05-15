Western Alliance Bancorporation: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 2.95B Market Cap

The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is currently priced at $29.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.7499 after opening at $27.32. The day’s lowest price was $26.60 before the stock closed at $27.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $86.87 on 08/16/22 and a low of $7.46 for the same time frame on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of WAL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current trading price is -66.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 293.43%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.46 and $86.87. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.78 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 10.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -61.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.95B and boasts a workforce of 3365 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Western Alliance Bancorporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.35, with a change in price of -26.88. Similarly, Western Alliance Bancorporation recorded 7,032,827 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.59%.

Examining WAL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WAL stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

WAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.88%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.51%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.18% and 53.43%, respectively.

WAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -50.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -60.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WAL has leaped by -7.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.43%.