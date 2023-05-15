TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TPI Composites Inc.’s current trading price is -60.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.44%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.46 and $25.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.1 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is currently priced at $10.02. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.175 after opening at $9.01. The day’s lowest price was $9.00 before the stock closed at $8.72.

TPI Composites Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $25.05 on 08/11/22 and a low of $8.46 for the same time frame on 10/25/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 370.44M and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

TPI Composites Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating TPI Composites Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.15, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, TPI Composites Inc. recorded 900,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.18%.

TPIC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TPI Composites Inc. over the last 50 days is 25.72%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.49% and 8.92%, respectively.

TPIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TPIC has leaped by -25.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.36%.