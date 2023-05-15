ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ThredUp Inc.’s current trading price is -47.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 283.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.73 and $5.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.65 million over the last three months.

The stock price for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) currently stands at $2.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.21 after starting at $3.11. The stock’s lowest price was $2.78 before closing at $3.11.

ThredUp Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.31 on 05/17/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.73 on 11/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 79.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 319.79M and boasts a workforce of 2416 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.07, with a change in price of +0.81. Similarly, ThredUp Inc. recorded 1,304,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDUP stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TDUP Stock Stochastic Average

ThredUp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.57% and 68.08%, respectively.

TDUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 113.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 214.54%. The price of TDUP fallen by 4.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.48%.