Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s current trading price is -37.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.40 and $25.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) is $15.61. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.58 after an opening price of $15.52. The stock briefly fell to $15.40 before ending the session at $15.47.

Spirit Airlines Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $25.12 on 07/28/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $15.40 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.70B and boasts a workforce of 12025 employees.

Spirit Airlines Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Spirit Airlines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.22, with a change in price of -3.67. Similarly, Spirit Airlines Inc. recorded 1,455,855 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SAVE stands at 2.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.15.

SAVE Stock Stochastic Average

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.23%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.49% and 6.28%, respectively.

SAVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -18.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.07%. The price of SAVE leaped by -9.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.92%.