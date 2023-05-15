SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -71.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.93 and $8.73. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.33 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 11.94 million observed over the last three months.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) current stock price is $2.49. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.61 after opening at $2.48. The stock’s lowest point was $2.32 before it closed at $2.48.

In terms of market performance, SoundHound AI Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.73 on 06/01/22, while the lowest value was $0.93 on 12/22/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 565.19M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for SoundHound AI Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.34, with a change in price of +1.33. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 11,730,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +117.43%.

How SOUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOUN stands at 12.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.88.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. over the last 50 days is at 47.69%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 25.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.98% and 35.10%, respectively.

SOUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.01%. The price of SOUN decreased -5.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.27%.