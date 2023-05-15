SOND Stock: A Voyage Through Sonder Holdings Inc.’s Finances

The current stock price for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is $0.29. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.3951 after opening at $0.393. It dipped to a low of $0.2711 before ultimately closing at $0.40.

The stock market performance of Sonder Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.77 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.36, recorded on 05/12/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SOND Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -89.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -19.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.36 and $2.77. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.16 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -77.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.60M and boasts a workforce of 993 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9707, with a change in price of -0.9300. Similarly, Sonder Holdings Inc. recorded 1,019,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.23%.

SOND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sonder Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 2.03%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 31.05% and 35.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SOND Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -76.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -85.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOND has leaped by -44.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -31.33%.