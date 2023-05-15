Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Shopify Inc.’s current trading price is -6.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.63 and $65.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 13.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 18.08 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) currently stands at $61.33. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $62.71 after starting at $62.40. The stock’s lowest price was $61.01 before closing at $62.90.

Shopify Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $65.54 on 05/10/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $23.63 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 80.44B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

Shopify Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Shopify Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 27 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.09, with a change in price of +25.24. Similarly, Shopify Inc. recorded 18,656,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SHOP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Shopify Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.65%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.55%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.68% and 89.11%, respectively.

SHOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 76.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 98.48%. The price of SHOP fallen by 34.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.13%.