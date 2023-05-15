RIVN’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -29.95% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -29.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -54.01%. The price of RIVN leaped by -10.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.73%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has a current stock price of $12.91. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $13.97 after opening at $13.80. The stock’s low for the day was $12.735, and it eventually closed at $13.84.

The market performance of Rivian Automotive Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $40.86 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $11.68, recorded on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of RIVN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -68.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.68 and $40.86. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 31.07 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 29.03 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.00B and boasts a workforce of 14122 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Rivian Automotive Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.14, with a change in price of -9.57. Similarly, Rivian Automotive Inc. recorded 28,218,613 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.57%.

RIVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

RIVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. over the past 50 days is 20.30%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.30%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 47.78% and 55.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.