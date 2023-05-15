Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Riot Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -26.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 226.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.25 and $14.43. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 16.4 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 21.62 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is $10.61. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.84 after an opening price of $10.60. The stock briefly fell to $10.3436 before ending the session at $10.71.

Riot Platforms Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.43 on 04/18/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.25 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 92.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 489 employees.

Riot Platforms Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Riot Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.62, with a change in price of +6.81. Similarly, Riot Platforms Inc. recorded 19,200,291 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +179.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RIOT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Riot Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 58.80%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.09% and 29.75% respectively.

RIOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 212.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 116.53%. The price of RIOT leaped by -21.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.06%.