Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in VALE Stock

Vale S.A. (VALE) stock is currently valued at $13.78. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.90 after opening at $13.69. The stock briefly dropped to $13.67 before ultimately closing at $13.71.

Vale S.A. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.31 on 01/26/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $11.68 on 09/07/22.

52-week price history of VALE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Vale S.A.’s current trading price is -28.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.68 to $19.31. In the Basic Materials sector, the Vale S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 12.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.23.9 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.62B and boasts a workforce of 64516 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Vale S.A.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Vale S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.26, with a change in price of -2.29. Similarly, Vale S.A. recorded 22,822,941 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.25%.

Examining VALE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vale S.A. over the last 50 days is 13.25%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 17.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.97% and 21.12%, respectively.

VALE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.73%. The price of VALE decreased -14.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.86%.