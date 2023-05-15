Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s current trading price is -52.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 198.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.10 and $6.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.78 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) currently stands at $3.28. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.59 after starting at $3.09. The stock’s lowest price was $3.07 before closing at $3.04.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.92 on 03/30/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.10 on 12/15/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 117.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.49M and boasts a workforce of 75 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.29, with a change in price of +2.12. Similarly, Pyxis Oncology Inc. recorded 2,416,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +182.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PYXS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PYXS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pyxis Oncology Inc. over the last 50 days is 30.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.46% and 31.99%, respectively.

PYXS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 144.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 124.66%. The price of PYXS leaped by -7.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.49%.