Prenetics Global Limited: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 137.70M Market Cap

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) current stock price is $1.05. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.06 after opening at $0.80. The stock’s lowest point was $0.765 before it closed at $0.86.

The market performance of Prenetics Global Limited has been somewhat unstable.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of PRE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Prenetics Global Limited’s current trading price is -88.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.70 and $8.75. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 137.70M and boasts a workforce of 800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Prenetics Global Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Prenetics Global Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2296, with a change in price of -1.2100. Similarly, Prenetics Global Limited recorded 661,319 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.54%.

PRE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRE stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

PRE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Prenetics Global Limited over the last 50 days is at 76.09%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.62% and 85.95%, respectively.

PRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -47.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -65.00%. The price of PRE increased 25.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.53%.