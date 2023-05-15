Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current trading price is -1.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.15%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.10 and $13.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 5.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.85 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is $13.30. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.72 after opening at $12.59. The stock touched a low of $12.5125 before closing at $12.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.49 on 03/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.10 on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.77B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.54, with a change in price of +1.90. Similarly, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. recorded 4,064,332 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.64%.

How PAA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAA stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PAA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. over the last 50 days is presently at 92.73%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.70% and 48.40%, respectively.

PAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.09%. The price of PAA fallen by 1.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.89%.