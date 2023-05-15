Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Inc. (PBR) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBR has leaped by -0.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.61%.

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently priced at $11.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.08 after opening at $11.54. The day’s lowest price was $10.6407 before the stock closed at $11.31.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.04 on 10/21/22 and the lowest value was $8.88 on 12/14/22.

52-week price history of PBR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -26.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.88 and $16.04. The Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 33.42 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 21.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.40B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.95, with a change in price of +2.49. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 22,918,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.57%.

PBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 80.70%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.03% and 49.07%, respectively.