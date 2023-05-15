OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -23.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.62 and $7.82 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.65 million over the last three months.

The stock of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is currently priced at $6.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.37 after opening at $7.36. The day’s lowest price was $5.88 before the stock closed at $7.39.

In terms of market performance, OraSure Technologies Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.82 on 05/11/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.62 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 560.97M and boasts a workforce of 840 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.91, with a change in price of +1.00. Similarly, OraSure Technologies Inc. recorded 546,172 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OSUR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OSUR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.32%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.84% and 57.65%, respectively.

OSUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OSUR has leaped by -12.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.14%.