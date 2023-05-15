Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Inc. (NCLH) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 8.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.15%. The price of NCLH fallen by 2.87% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.30%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has a current stock price of $13.24. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $13.73 after opening at $13.73. The stock’s low for the day was $13.01, and it eventually closed at $13.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $18.67 on 11/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.31 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of NCLH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -29.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.31 and $18.67. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 13.64 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 14.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.79B and boasts a workforce of 38900 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.32, with a change in price of -1.08. Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recorded 14,390,434 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.54%.

NCLH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 23.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.74% and 63.71%, respectively.