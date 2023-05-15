NOK’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -13.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.99%. The price of NOK leaped by -18.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.95%.

The present stock price for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is $4.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.06 after an opening price of $4.03. The stock briefly fell to $4.01 before ending the session at $4.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Nokia Oyj’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.28 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.99 on 05/11/23.

52-week price history of NOK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Nokia Oyj’s current trading price is -23.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.99 and $5.28. The Nokia Oyj’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 14.26 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 16.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.05B and boasts a workforce of 86896 employees.

Nokia Oyj: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Nokia Oyj as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.62, with a change in price of -0.60. Similarly, Nokia Oyj recorded 17,489,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.96%.

NOK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOK stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

NOK Stock Stochastic Average

Nokia Oyj’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.08%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.29% and 5.82%, respectively.