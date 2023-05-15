Nextracker Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is currently priced at $39.39. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.375 after opening at $35.90. The day’s lowest price was $35.80 before the stock closed at $35.43.

52-week price history of NXT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Nextracker Inc.’s current trading price is 4.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $28.24 to $37.83. In the Technology sector, the Nextracker Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.33 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.36 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.10B and boasts a workforce of 550 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Nextracker Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Nextracker Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining NXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NXT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NXT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Nextracker Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.88%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 75.67% and 66.06% respectively.

NXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.32% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of NXT has fallen by 11.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.48%.