New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -6.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.81 and $11.02 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.59 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 18.12 million over the last three months.

The stock price for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) currently stands at $10.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.10 after starting at $9.90. The stock’s lowest price was $9.75 before closing at $10.09.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.02 on 08/16/22 and a low of $5.81 for the same time frame on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.04B and boasts a workforce of 7497 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating New York Community Bancorp Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.10, with a change in price of +1.54. Similarly, New York Community Bancorp Inc. recorded 14,413,366 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NYCB stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

NYCB Stock Stochastic Average

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.85%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.33% and 57.92%, respectively.

NYCB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.41%. The price of NYCB fallen by 18.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.21%.