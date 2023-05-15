Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -97.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.79%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.26 and $42.75. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 21.42 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 13.67 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is $1.27. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.37 after opening at $1.36. It dipped to a low of $1.21 before ultimately closing at $1.40.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $42.75 on 06/22/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.26, recorded on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -86.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 212.39M and boasts a workforce of 118 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.2708, with a change in price of -6.2850. Similarly, Mullen Automotive Inc. recorded 11,815,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.19%.

MULN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Mullen Automotive Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 1.26%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.38%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.34% and 8.43%, respectively.

MULN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -82.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MULN has leaped by -51.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.33%.