Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -4.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 165.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $88.09 and $244.92 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 16.16 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 26.22 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $233.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $236.9599 after an opening price of $236.74. The stock briefly fell to $231.45 before ending the session at $235.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $244.92 on 05/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $88.09 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 604.27B and boasts a workforce of 77114 employees.

Meta Platforms Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating Meta Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 181.00, with a change in price of +114.38. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc. recorded 28,831,977 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for META stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

META Stock Stochastic Average

Meta Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.15%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.70% and 70.70%, respectively.

META Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 94.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 130.42%. The price of META fallen by 6.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.44%.