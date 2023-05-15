Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -90.77% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) is $4.20. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.9558 after opening at $2.95. The stock touched a low of $2.86 before closing at $3.06.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $45.49 on 02/22/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.60 on 07/26/22.

52-week price history of MHUA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -90.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.60 and $45.49. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 95840.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.29M and boasts a workforce of 626 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.14, with a change in price of -7.10. Similarly, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. recorded 78,142 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.83%.

MHUA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MHUA stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

MHUA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. over the past 50 days is 5.38%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.14% and 9.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MHUA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -49.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.70%. The price of MHUA leaped by -7.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 33.76%.