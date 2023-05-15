Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -58.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.73%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $11.89 and $35.82. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 5.44 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.94 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is $14.83. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $14.93 after opening at $13.82. It dipped to a low of $13.68 before ultimately closing at $13.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $35.82 on 05/23/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $11.89, recorded on 05/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.43B and boasts a workforce of 650 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.15, with a change in price of +0.04. Similarly, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. recorded 1,708,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.27%.

How MRVI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRVI stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

MRVI Stock Stochastic Average

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.72%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.93% and 31.38%, respectively.

MRVI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 3.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MRVI has fallen by 5.63%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.49%.