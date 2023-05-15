Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Inc. (MMP) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.82%. The price of MMP fallen by 13.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.68%.

The stock price for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) currently stands at $63.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $55.45 after starting at $54.89. The stock’s lowest price was $54.89 before closing at $55.41.

In terms of market performance, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $60.55 on 05/15/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $44.79 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of MMP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current trading price is 4.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$44.79 and $60.55. The Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 9.38 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.78 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.09B and boasts a workforce of 1655 employees.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.49, with a change in price of +13.92. Similarly, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. recorded 878,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.07%.

MMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MMP stands at 2.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.96.

MMP Stock Stochastic Average

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.31%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.81%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.29% and 57.98%, respectively.