Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -49.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.91 and $11.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.73 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 11.51 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $5.70. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.87 after an opening price of $5.71. The stock briefly fell to $5.475 before ending the session at $5.53.

Luminar Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.35 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.91 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.15B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Luminar Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Luminar Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.53, with a change in price of -0.54. Similarly, Luminar Technologies Inc. recorded 10,743,458 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.55%.

LAZR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 7.39%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.67% and 36.53% respectively.

LAZR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 15.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.98%. The price of LAZR leaped by -1.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.17%.