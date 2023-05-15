Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Lottery.com Inc.’s current trading price is -68.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 300.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.15 and $1.90. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.39 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.41 million observed over the last three months.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has a current stock price of $0.60. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.58 after opening at $0.56. The stock’s low for the day was $0.48, and it eventually closed at $0.57.

The stock market performance of Lottery.com Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.90 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.15, recorded on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.80M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4140, with a change in price of +0.3644. Similarly, Lottery.com Inc. recorded 607,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +150.45%.

LTRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lottery.com Inc. over the past 50 days is 84.03%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 74.76% and 69.61%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LTRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 240.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 99.70%. The price of LTRY fallen by 46.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 28.78%.